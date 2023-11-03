Needles In Candy Bars, Alcohol Chocolate Given To Massachusetts Kids This Halloween: Cops

A mom in Sandwich on Cape Cod reported to police on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that her 8-year-old son found sewing needles shoved into pieces of candy, Sandwich police said Thursday, Nov. 2.

Her son noticed something was off and passed the fun-size Snickers and Twix bars to his mom, who noticed small holes in the wrapper and needles sticking out of the chocolate, police said. They had been treating around the Main Street area of town.

“If your child was trick or treating in the downtown area of Sandwich, please be extra vigilant in checking your children’s candy,” police added.

This wasn't the only scare parents received while trick-or-treating this year in Massachusetts.

Police in the Worcester County town West Boylston warned parents that someone in the Horseshoe Drive neighborhood was giving away sweets with alcohol inside. They posted photos of the candy that one child received. It's unclear how many kids received the booze-laden chocolates.

Police say anyone who suspects their child's candy has been tampered with should contact their local police office immediately.

