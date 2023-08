The 24-year-old Millbury man wrecked on Blithewood Avenue near Oakwood Lane just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, Worcester police. Investigators believe he lost control of the bike, hit the curb, and then careened into two poles.

A nurse happened to be nearby and gave him life-saving help until paramedics arrived. They rushed him to an area hospital, where he is being treated for serious life-threatening injuries.

