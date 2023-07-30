Fair 76°

Man Pulled From Hubbardston Swamp After Getting Stuck For More Than Hour

Police and firefighters in Worcester County saved a man after he fell into a swamp and was stuck for more than an hour, authorities said. 

Hubbardston firefighters helped pull the man from the swamp on Friday. July 29.
Josh Lanier
First responders began receiving 911 calls just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, from people who said they could hear a man screaming for help on Pitcherville Road in Hubbardston. 

They found the man stuck in chest-deep murky water in a swamp about 30 yards from the road, Hubbardston firefighters said. Crews pulled the exhausted man from the bog and took him to an area hospital for treatment. He was suffering from minor injuries and heat exhaustion, authorities said. 

Rescue workers said the incident should remind hikers to stay on marked trails. People should be vigilant as normally dry areas could be water-logged from the recent heavy rains. 

