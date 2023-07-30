Man Pulled From Hubbardston Swamp After Getting Stuck For More Than Hour

First responders began receiving 911 calls just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, from people who said they could hear a man screaming for help on Pitcherville Road in Hubbardston.

They found the man stuck in chest-deep murky water in a swamp about 30 yards from the road, Hubbardston firefighters said. Crews pulled the exhausted man from the bog and took him to an area hospital for treatment. He was suffering from minor injuries and heat exhaustion, authorities said.

Rescue workers said the incident should remind hikers to stay on marked trails. People should be vigilant as normally dry areas could be water-logged from the recent heavy rains.

