Man Fires Gun In Front Of Cops, Runs Over Officer's Foot To Go Away In Worcester: Police

Juan Pablo Sanchez-Crespo, 29, of Worcester, faces a slew of charges following the early morning shooting near Badoux Lounge at 802 Main St., Worcester police said.

Police were near the area just after 2 a.m. when they saw Sanchez-Crespo pull a pistol out and fire multiple shots into the air, authorities said. One officer ran over to stop his car, but Sanchez-Crespo slammed on the gas in the white Acura and ran over their foot, authorities said.

Other officers gave chase, and Sanchez-Crespo eventually pulled over on Webster Street. He tossed the gun during his escape attempt, but police retraced the path and found it on Beacon Street.

Sanchez-Crespo is charged with:

Possession of a large-capacity firearm without a license

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a large-capacity feeding device

Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm

Failure to stop for police

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Operating to endanger.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.