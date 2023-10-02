Fair 75°

Man Fires Gun In Front Of Cops, Runs Over Officer's Foot To Go Away In Worcester: Police

Worcester police said a 29-year-old man drove over an officer's foot as he tried to drive away after firing multiple shots in the air in front of police on Monday, Oct. 2. 

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Juan Pablo Sanchez-Crespo, 29, of Worcester, faces a slew of charges following the early morning shooting near Badoux Lounge at 802 Main St., Worcester police said. 

Police were near the area just after 2 a.m. when they saw Sanchez-Crespo pull a pistol out and fire multiple shots into the air, authorities said. One officer ran over to stop his car, but Sanchez-Crespo slammed on the gas in the white Acura and ran over their foot, authorities said. 

Other officers gave chase, and Sanchez-Crespo eventually pulled over on Webster Street. He tossed the gun during his escape attempt, but police retraced the path and found it on Beacon Street.

Sanchez-Crespo is charged with: 

  • Possession of a large-capacity firearm without a license
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Possession of a large-capacity feeding device
  • Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm
  • Failure to stop for police
  • Resisting arrest
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Operating to endanger.

