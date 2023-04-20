Man Dies More Than Week After Being Shot On Easter In Worcester: Police

Officers found the man bleeding from a gunshot wound in the front seat of a running Infiniti on Dorchester Street around 1:30 a.m. on April 9, officials said. Police have not released the man's name.

Izaiha Quintal, 20, of Worcester, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammo with an FID card, shooting a gun within 500 feet of a building, and misleading a police investigation, Worcester police said on Monday.

The Worcester District Attorney's Office hasn't said what new charges Quintal will face following the man's death.

This is Worcester's first homicide this year.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 508-799-8651.

