Overcast 49°

SHARE

Man Dies More Than Week After Being Shot On Easter In Worcester: Police

A 24-year-old man who was shot on Easter Sunday in Worcester has died from his wounds several days later, authorities announced on Thursday, April 20. 

Police found the 24-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound in the front seat of a running Infiniti on April 9 on Dorchester Street, officials said. He died more than a week later
Police found the 24-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound in the front seat of a running Infiniti on April 9 on Dorchester Street, officials said. He died more than a week later Photo Credit: Facebook/Worcester Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Officers found the man bleeding from a gunshot wound in the front seat of a running Infiniti on Dorchester Street around 1:30 a.m. on April 9, officials said. Police have not released the man's name. 

Izaiha Quintal, 20, of Worcester, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammo with an FID card, shooting a gun within 500 feet of a building, and misleading a police investigation, Worcester police said on Monday. 

The Worcester District Attorney's Office hasn't said what new charges Quintal will face following the man's death. 

This is Worcester's first homicide this year. 

Police are still investigating the shooting. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 508-799-8651.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE