Man Accused Of Killing Worcester Mom, Daughter Will Not Fight Return To Mass: DA

Dejan Belnavis, 27, and Karel Mangual, 28, are accused of ambushing the Nunezes as they sat in their SUV near the intersection of Lisbon Street and Englewood Avenue on March 5, Worcester police said.

US Marshalls arrested Belnavis near the San Diego Zoo on Monday, March 11. He was charged with armed assault to murder and carrying a gun without a license, authorities said. Prosecutors are expected to upgrade his charges to murder once he's returned to Massachusetts.

Mangual was arrested the day after the fatal shooting and was charged with murder among others. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges, the prosecutor said.

Mangual is being held without bail and will return to court on April 12.

Police have not released a motive for the killing.

Chasity Nunez was a Brooklyn native who worked at MIT Healthcare Innovation as a patient safety and clinical quality coordinator, according to her LinkedIn. She leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter named Isla.

Zella was a well-liked sixth-grader.

A GoFundMe to pay for their funerals and raise money for the care of Isla has raised more than $55,000. Organizers hope to collect $100,000.

Click here for more information on that fundraiser.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.