Who Has The Best Pizza In Worcester County? Top Slices, According To Yelp

Are you seeking out the best pizza slices and pies in Worcester County?

COVID-19 has made great take-out and delivery more important than ever. With more than 30 percent of all delivery orders being placed at pizzerias, it seems like a good time to present the top 3 pizza shops in Worcester County, according to Yelp reviews.

Did Yelp get it right? Put the name of your favorite pizza shop in the comments.

Stop Cafe Pizza & Grille, 255 Park Ave., Worcester

Reviewers loved Stop Cafe's oregano and sesame seed seasoned pizza crusts, along with Albanian favorites like flia and byrek on their menu. Both customers in-store and those who order online are given a slew of options for toppings and pizza particulars, and those visiting in person can enjoy a hot cup of Turkish coffee.

"Definitely one of the best pizza spots in Worcester," wrote Isaac C. "Sauce is good, like the seasoning on the crust."

Napoli Pizzeria III, 57 Main St., Sturbridge

Loved by reviewers for their generous portions, Napoli Pizzeria's cannolis, eggplant dishes, and grinders were a hit on Yelp! alongside their pizza pies.

"This is by far the best pizza in Sturbridge," wrote Mark G. "Portions are huge, be sure to clarify before ordering your pizza, as this is not the normal pizza sizing. I ordered a medium vege with white sauce pizza and a small cheese pizza. Both were perfectly done especially the vegetable pizza....a must if in town."

Pizza King, 814 N. Main St., Ste. 3, Leominster

Pizza King - with plenty of gluten-free pies and a current promotion for free onion rings with every online order - earned nearly five stars from Yelp! reviewers.

"Good pizza was very pleasantly surprised! We don't have the best pizza around here besides the typical chains so it was nice giving a local pizza joint some support," wrote Paige A. "We just ordered two large cheese pizzas and it was very good. The cheese to sauce ratio was on point and the pizza was cooked perfectly. I also have to say the thickness of the crust and the crust itself was very good. I'd order from them again!"

