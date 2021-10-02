Valentine's Day: Local Romantic Restaurants That Deliver

A fine dining experience is a part of any good Valentine’s Day.

With that in mind, the Daily Voice compiled lists of some of the “most romantic” restaurants in Central Massachusetts, according to Yelp reviewers.

Everyone is looking for something different on Valentine’s Day, so we’ve compiled several lists in the categories of most romantic restaurants - overall, on a budget, doing delivery, and when money is no object. Restaurants listed here were among the best-reviewed on Yelp.

Enjoy!

5 of the Most Overall Romantic Restaurants in Central Massachusetts

Belmont Vegetarian Restaurant, Vegan, new American, Caribbean - 157 Belmont St., Worcester. (508) 798-8898 belmontvegetarian.com.

People raved about Belmont’s food and ambiance. Daniel T. of Worcester said, “This is a diamond in the rough. The food is excellent. Value is fantastic. This is not the place to come for a romantic meal but if you want a filling varied sampler of creative delicious vegetarian food you will be well-served.”

Mare E Monti, Italian - 19 Wall St., Worcester. (508) 767-1800 mareemontitrattoria.com

The Metro Bistrot, French - 176 Main St., Southbridge (860) 207-7135 metrobistrot.com

Alicante Restaurant & Lounge, Mediterranean, Spanish, Italian - 84 Uxbridge Road, Mendon. (508) 634-8188 alicantema.com

Trattoria89, Italian - 89 Main St., Milford. (508) 634-8911 trattoria89.com

5 of the Most Romantic Restaurants on a Budget

Peppercorn’s Grille & Tavern, seafood, steakhouse, Italian - 455 Park Ave., Worcester. (508) 752-7711 peppercorns.com

Yelp critics had many wonderful things to say about the quality of the food and the delightful outdoor dining. Joe A. of Worcester said, “Everything you could possibly want at this restaurant. From craft beer to an extensive menu, overlooking beautiful Park Avenue in Worcester. The service is great so if you're visiting WPI or any local college in the area, (we have like twelve or so) definitely stop by you won't be disappointed.”

Boulevard Diner, American, 155 Shrewsbury St., Worcester. (508) 791-4535

Railway Cafe, breakfast, brunch, new American, 938 Lees River Ave., Somerset. (508) 617-9403 railwaycafegiftbaskets.com

Nuovo, Italian, seafood, Mediterranean - 92 Shrewsbury St., Worcester. (508) 796-5915 nuovoworcester.com

5 of the Most Romantic Restaurants When Money Is No Object

Sonoma, new American, seafood, gluten-free - 363 Plantation St., Worcester. (508) 754-2000 sonomaatthebeechwood.com

Yelpers praised Sonoma for its fresh ingredients and sumptuous ambiance. Nathan H. of Worcester said “Sonoma is a classy joint with all the delicious aesthetics to offer. The place is attached to the hotel, and the standard of beauty is highly lovely. They feature a gorgeous stained glass ceiling centered within the restaurant. The staff are extremely kind, helpful, and accommodating, and try to expedite the speed and convenience of their service whenever possible. The ingredients used and the range of items offered on their menu covers all the essentials and is carefully crafted. Their pricing is reasonable as well. Overall, excellent experience!”

Burtons Grill & Bar of Shrewsbury, new American, seafood - 193 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury.

Willy’s Steakhouse Grill and Sushi Bar - 2 Grafton St., Shrewsbury. (508) 842-7220 willyssteakhouse.com

One Eleven Chop House - steakhouse, traditional American, 111 Shrewsbury St., Worcester. (508) 799-4111 111chophouse.com

Bocado Tapas and Wine Bar - tapas, Spanish, 82 Winter St., Worcester. (508) 797-1011 bocadotapasbar.com

5 of the Most Romantic Restaurants That Deliver

Belmont Vegetarian Restaurant, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar, Nuovo, Peppercorn’s Grille, and Burtons Grill were all reviewed well for their delivery service, but have already appeared in this article. So, here are some more local romantic restaurants that offer delivery:

Flying Rhino Cafe and Wateringhole, new American - 278 Shrewsbury St., Worcester. (508) 757-1450

Ciao Bella, Italian, pizza, Mediterranean - 402 Grove St., Worcester. (508) 756-2426

Dino’s Ristorante, Italian, pizza - 13 Lord St., Worcester. (508) 753-9978.

Calabria Restaurant, Italian - 7 South Main St., Milbury. (508) 581-9700 calabriamilbury.com

Rosalina’s Kitchen, Italian - 83 Hamilton St., Worcester. (508) 926-8887 rosalinaskitchen.com

