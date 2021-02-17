Is This Really The Most Popular Fast-Food Chain In Massachusetts? Favorite Franchises Ranked

Fast food is a guilty pleasure and whether you admit to eating it or not, some restaurant chains are more popular in some states than others.

Can you guess which fast-food chain is the most popular in Massachusetts?

In a recent survey of Yelp reviews, Eat This, Not That discovered the most popular fast-food chain in each state as well as the location of the most popular fast-food franchisee’s restaurant in the whole 50.

Many chain restaurants wound up on the list multiple times - this was the case in Massachusetts.

According to Eat This, Not That, Massachusetts’ favorite fast food is Chick-fil-A and the best one in the state is in Chicopee, 501 Memorial Dr.

Chick-fil-A was the top fast food restaurant in nearly 10 states including Illinois, Idaho, and Maine.

Other fast-food restaurants that made it onto the list of favorite quick chains include Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza, Dairy Queen, MOD Pizza, Chicken Shack, and Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Pizza and chicken dominated America's favorite fast-food restaurant picks. Surprisingly, McDonald's wasn't any state's favorite fast-food chain.

To see what the most popular fast-food chain is in other states - and the location of the top franchise there, too - visit the ranking online at eatthis.com.

Did Eat This, Not That get it right? Add your favorite fast-food chain in the comments.

