Here's Where Massachusetts Ranks Among US States For Most Confrontational Drivers

When it comes to keeping your cool behind the wheel, Massachusetts could do better, according to a new survey from Forbes Advisor.

The outlet spoke with 5,000 drivers across the country using 10 key metrics to identify the states with the most confrontational drivers.

Drivers were asked about their experiences with aggressive driving maneuvers, including whether they’d ever been tailgated, cut off, followed, or intentionally rammed by other drivers.

Based on the responses, states were then scored from one (least confrontational) to 100 (most confrontational).

Massachusetts ranked toward the top of the list with a score of 85.71 out of 100, the survey found. That comes out to 15th nationally.

Utah topped the list for most confrontational drivers, with a score of 100. The Beehive State was the most likely to report that another driver had honked at them in frustration.

More than half (58 percent) of respondents in Utah said another driver had made a rude or offensive gesture to them while driving. Utah drivers were second most likely to say another driver had tailgated them (73 percent).

North Dakota was the least confrontational state, with a score of 62.03 out of 100, the survey found.

Overall, 85 percent of drivers reported experiencing at least one form of road rage and 22 percent said they witnessed someone cause an accident due to road rage.

Nearly a quarter of respondents (23 percent) know of someone in their home state who was injured in a road rage incident.

The most common aggressive behavior reported was another driver honking at them (63 percent), tailgating them (62 percent), being the target of rude gestures (45 percent), and being cut off (43 percent).

Of the respondents who admitted to engaging in road rage themselves, the most common reason was because another driver was driving inappropriately (31 percent), the survey found.

Other reasons were stress (24 percent), heavy traffic (23 percent), and running late (19 percent).

States With The Most Confrontational Drivers: (Scores out of 100)

1. Utah - Score of 100

2. Missouri - Score of 99.62

3. Colorado - Score of 94.74

4. Oklahoma - Score of 92.86

5. New Mexico - Score of 91.17

States With The Least Confrontational Drivers: (Scores out of 100)

46. New York - Score of 68.98

47. Florida - Score of 68.42

48. Michigan - Score of 65.41

49. Pennsylvania - Score of 63.72

50. North Dakota - Score of 62.03

Click here to read the full survey from Forbes Advisor.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.