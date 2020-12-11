COVID-19: Massachusetts 'Bachelorette' Contestant Tests Positive, Crashes Car

The "new" Massachusetts bachelor competing on this season of “The Bachelorette” has tested positive for COVID-19.

The shock of the diagnosis caused the reality TV contestant to crash his car, he said.

Peter Giannikopoulos, 32, of Everett, said on Tuesday, Nov. 9, that he has put himself into a two-week quarantine following the positive test results.

Giannikopoulos was among the "new" contestants vying for the affections of “The Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams. Four bachelors, including Giannikopoulos, were added to the cast on Tuesday's show, Nov. 10. Filming wrapped up in September.

In an Instagram post to fans, Giannikopoulos said he has been careful to observe social distancing, hand-washing, and mask-wearing, so he was surprised by the COVID-19 diagnosis. He was so surprised, Giannikopoulos said that “my anxiety started to get the best of me.”

Giannikopoulos said he lost consciousness behind the wheel of his car and it went off the road through a guardrail and hit a pole along a New Jersey roadway. Giannikopoulos sustained minor injuries.

Giannikopoulos isn't the only Massachusetts bachelor on this season of the long-running ABC reality dating show. Brendan Morais of Milford is considered by some to be the frontrunner for the Bachelorette's hand in marriage.

