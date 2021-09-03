COVID-19: Live Music Is Back, But Singing Banned In Massachusetts Restaurants

Singing is currently banned in Massachusetts restaurants.

On March 1, Massachusetts relaxed restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. The advance in Step 2 of reopening the economy, expanded capacity limits for restaurants and allowed for live music performances there.

Many restaurants began booking gigs including UVA Wine Bar in Plymouth. Then on Friday, March 5, the restaurant’s owner received a letter from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission informing her that while music is allowed, singing is not, according to a report on CBS Boston.

“While musical performances are permitted at licensed establishments for on-premises alcohol consumption, singing is not permissible indoors as part of these performances,” the letter read.

In response, Massachusetts musicians in online Facebook groups have been encouraging people to contact Gov. Charlie Baker and ask him to end the singing ban.

