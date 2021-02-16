Bonanza! 5 Lottery Players Win $1 Million Each In Central/Western Mass Since January

The lottery has been raining down money in Central and Western Massachusetts over the last month as 5 winners have claimed a combined $5 million in prizes.

Since Jan. 19, there have been 5, $1-million-winning lottery tickets claimed in Central and Western Massachusetts. Each store that sold a winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus through the lottery.

WORCESTER

The most recent big winner was Kwadwo Agyei of Worcester who won $1 million playing Powerball and matching the first five numbers on his ticket. The numbers were ones he normally plays, the lottery said. Agyei, who claimed the prize on Jan. 29, plans on buying a house and a car with his award.

The winning ticket was purchased at Laundry Land on Grafton Street in Worcester.

MILLBURY

The next big winner was Charlene Duplisea of Millbury. She won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game. Duplisea claimed her prize on Jan. 29 and chose the annuity option, which means she will receive 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at New Ultramart Convenience on Worcester Street in North Grafton.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (Ticket purchased in WINCHENDON)

Then there was Gregory St. Laurent of Swanzey, New Hampshire, who won $1 million when he bought a Massachusetts State Lottery Diamond Millions instant ticket game.

St. Laurent purchased a book of tickets with a friend and is sharing the prize with his pal, the lottery said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Williams Package Store on Spring Street in Winchendon.

WORCESTER

Before that, Georgette Kanaan of Worcester claimed a $1 million prize she won through the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Make My Month instant ticket game. Kanaan decided to receive a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and claimed her winnings on Jan. 25. Kanaan plans to use the money to pay off her mortgage, the lottery said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hamilton Street Liquors, Hamilton Street, Worcester.

CHICOPEE

Lastly, the winner who started this lucrative winning streak was Ryeshe Lane of Chicopee. He won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $10 Million Mega Fortune instant ticket game.

Lane chose a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) to collect his winnings, the lottery said. Lane said he plans to buy a house with the money.

The winning tickets were purchased at Cumberland Farms, 346 Hamilton St., in Worcerster. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.