Leicester Man Charged In Multiple Shootings; Worcester Spa Victim ID'd

Marcel Santos-Padgett was indicted with murdering Yueping Zhang, 34, at Angie’s Body Work Spa at 383 Pleasant St. on Nov. 23, 2023, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. Investigators had withheld Zhang's name until now.

A grand jury also indicted him with possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work, and possession of a firearm not at home or work along with the murder indictment.

He's now charged with armed assault with intent to murder charge in an Aug. 20 shooting along Illinois Street in Worcester, when he fired a gun at a woman. She was shot, but she wasn't hurt, the prosecutor said.

Police did not release the woman's name.

