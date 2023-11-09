Know Them?: Person Wanted In Hate Crime Case For 'Antisemitic' Vandalism At Worcester Starbucks

Police shared a surveillance photo of the suspect in connection with the incident at the Starbucks on 11 East Central St., according to the Worcester police.

The words “Free Palestine,” “Free Gaza,” and “You Make Drinks 4 Genocide” were spray-painted on a wall and exterior windows of the Starbucks, photos shared by the Jewish Federation of Central MA showed.

The group asked Worcester city leaders to condemn the vandalism as antisemitic.

“We are angered by this recent antisemitic vandalism and the other acts of hate that have been directed at our community," the statement read. "We call on all community leaders and elected officials to condemn this and other acts of hate and vandalism. Too often hateful rhetoric fosters physical acts of violence, and we must stand united in calling for swift action and a stop to incitement.”

Police ask anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Sean Riley at 508-799-8651 or rileyst@worcesterma.gov.

