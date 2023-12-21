Kevin Rodriguez, 18, was indicted on Wednesday and charged with murder, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work, and possession of a firearm not at home or work, the Worcester County District Attorney said.

US Marshals and Mass State Police tracked Rodriguez down to New York City, where he was arrested last month.

Worcester State University police responded to reports of gunshots around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Randy Armando Melendez Jr., of Southbridge, was killed in the shooting, and a 21-year-old man was paralyzed by a bullet. His name was not released.

Investigators said Rodriguez was involved in an argument between two groups visiting the campus. Neither the victim nor the defendant are students at WSU.

Richard Nieves, 19, of Spencer, and Kenneth Doelter, 20, of Southbridge, are accused of robbing the 21-year-old before he was shot and paralyzed, the prosecutor said. They are charged with armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Nieves, who's accused of pulling the trigger and paralyzing the man, is also charged with

Nieves, who is accused of shooting the surviving victim, was also indicted on armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing bodily injury, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work and possession of a firearm not at home or work, the prosecutor said.

It's unclear what sparked the argument at the Chandler Street campus

Kevin Rodriguez's loved ones said he was a gifted young man who loved his friends and family.

Our son was a great kid hardworking who loved being around friends and family. He loved spending his spare time at home with his family. We are going threw the hardest time of our life and wouldn’t wish this on anyone.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.