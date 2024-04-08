Jordany Alejo, age 19, of Arlington Street in Worcester, faces three counts of armed assault to murder in connection with the Sunday evening shooting, Worcester police said in a social media post.

Police were called to the Clarkston Street area to reports of gunshots on Sunday night, April 7, but more emergency calls were placed soon after announcing that multiple people were hurt, Worcester police said.

Officers found two 18-year-old women and a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived just before 9:15 p.m. They provided first aid at the scene, and paramedics rushed them to an area hospital, police said.

Their names and conditions were not released on Monday.

