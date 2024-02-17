Light Snow Fog/Mist 27°

Here's Latest On Winter Storm Sweeping Through Massachusetts: New Snowfall Forecast Map

Brand-new snowfall projections have been released for the latest winter storm to sweep through New England have been released.

Most of the region is expected to receive about an inch or 2 of snowfall from the new winter storm system on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
The system arrived overnight Friday, Feb. 16, and is expected to continue into Saturday afternoon, Feb. 17 before winding down from west to east.

In a new forecast map released by the National Weather Service, most of Massachusetts and Connecticut are expected to receive about an inch or 2 of snowfall.

The highest amounts are forecast for southwestern Connecticut, where 3 or so inches is possible in Fairfield County.

After the system pushes through, there will be gradual clearing on Saturday afternoon as the high temperature reaches the mid-30s.

That will lead to a mostly sunny day on Sunday, Feb. 18 with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Presidents' Day on Monday, Feb. 19 will be sunny with a high in the low 40s.

The outlook for Tuesday, Feb. 20 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s.

