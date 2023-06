Bobby Hammond has multiple active warrants for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous, Worcester police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police immediately and stay away from him.

He has been active in the Main South area of the city.

Investigators ask anyone who knows where he could be to call 911. Anonymous, web-based tips can be left at worcesterma.gov/police.

