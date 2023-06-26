Grafton Boy's Dream Treehouse Marks 'Perfect' 10,000th Wish For Make-a-wish

Kyle Osterman is a 9-year-old boy from North Grafton and Sutton who is on year two of his three-year-long treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Make-A-Wish says.

Kyle has always wanted his own treehouse and his care team at UMass Memorial Health referred Kyle to Make-A-Wish to help make his dream a reality.

"Kyle's Krib," as it was called, was designed with specific input from Kyle himself and built by W.T. Rich Company of Natick, the organization says. The company was also referred to Make-A-Wish by a longtime supporter, wish dad and community member.

"We [W.T. Rich] have been looking for an opportunity like this, so when we were approached about Kyle's Wish it was an easy yes,” said W.T. Rich CEO Jonathan Rich. "We've all been touched by this experience and we're grateful to have been a part of it."

Kyle's wish also coincides with Make-A-Wish's 40th anniversary. Dozens of special guests, staff, family and friends were present at the monumental reveal on Friday, June 23.

“Kyle's is the perfect wish to mark our 10,000th, as it represents so much of what makes a wish meaningful," Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island CEO Sean Holleran said. "At the heart of each wish is a brave, resilient, and inspiring child like Kyle, and the family who supports them through their medical journey."

Kyle got several more surprises during his wish reveal. As a fan of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series, author Jeff Kinney gave Kyle a custom-made piece of art to hang inside the treehouse.

The Worcester Red Sox and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald presented Kyle with a personalized jersey, while Brendan Tassy, Director of Event Operations at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, gave Kyle a custom jersey and VIP passes.

Members of the Marvel team from Hasbro, headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, gave Kyle a collection of Spiderman-themed toys. Massachusetts State Representative of the 9th Worcester District David Muradian also commended Kyle for his bravery and gave him a special pin.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.