Light Rain 45°

SHARE

Get Free George's Coney Island Hot Dog In Worcester With One Stipulation

The Worcester Public Library has teamed up again with George's Coney Island to give free hot dogs to children and teens who check out books over the school break. 

George's Coney Island at 158 Southbridge Street in Worcester

George's Coney Island at 158 Southbridge Street in Worcester

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The promotion runs from Friday, Feb. 23, through Sunday. The promotion is meant to get more kids interested in reading and excited about the library. 

The Worcester County Library posted about the promotion on its Facebook page

Our school vacation week promo with George's Coney Island Hot Dogs is back starting today through Sunday, February 25. Kids & Teens! Come in to any Worcester Public Library location and check out a book, then bring it to Coney Island for 3 days only to receive a free hot dog and carton of chocolate milk!

The promotion is limited to one hot dog a day, and a child or teen must be present to collect the free meal. 

George's Coney Island said in a social media post that they hoped it encouraged families to keep reading over school vacation. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE