Get Free George's Coney Island Hot Dog In Worcester With One Stipulation

The promotion runs from Friday, Feb. 23, through Sunday. The promotion is meant to get more kids interested in reading and excited about the library.

The Worcester County Library posted about the promotion on its Facebook page.

Our school vacation week promo with George's Coney Island Hot Dogs is back starting today through Sunday, February 25. Kids & Teens! Come in to any Worcester Public Library location and check out a book, then bring it to Coney Island for 3 days only to receive a free hot dog and carton of chocolate milk!

The promotion is limited to one hot dog a day, and a child or teen must be present to collect the free meal.

George's Coney Island said in a social media post that they hoped it encouraged families to keep reading over school vacation.

