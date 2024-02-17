Father, Son Busted With Drugs For Sale, Illegal Gun In Blackstone: Police

Michael Pitler, age 45, and Zachary Pitler, age 21, both of Blackstone, were arrested on Friday, Feb. 16, after police and federal agents raided their home in the area of Michelle Lane, officials said.

“Through these arrests we have removed a significant amount of narcotics from our community,” Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said. “Our department takes our commitment to narcotics enforcement seriously and will not stop pursuing dealers who make Blackstone their base of operations."

Michael Pitler is charged with possession of a Class B Substance.

Zachary Pitler is charged with:

Trafficking cocaine (More than 100 grams, but less than 200 grams)

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm With a defaced serial number

Possession of ammunition without a firearms ID Card

Possession of a Class B substance (more than 100 grams)

Intent to distribute a Class B substance

Possession of a Class C substance (more than 100 grams)

Intent to distribute a Class C Substance

Possession of a Class D Substance (more than 300 grams)

Intent to distribute a class D substance

Possession of a Class E substance (More than 50 grams)

Intent to distribute a Class E Substance

Agents from the DEA and U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with Blackstone, Northbridge, Sutton, and Millbury police, took part in the months-long investigation that culminated in Friday's arrest.

