Fake Adderalls: Leominster Couple Charged With Running Drug Ring, Feds Say

A Leominster man and woman were arrested and charged Tuesday, May 9, with running a massive fake Adderall pill scheme, authorities said. 

Chanhda Onesyvieng, 48, and Bonnie Bounkong Namsaly, 45, of Leominster, were arrested and charged with running a fake Adderall ring, where they were selling pressed pills filled with methamphetamines, authorities announced on Tuesday, May 9.
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Chanhda Onesyvieng, 48, and Bonnie Bounkong Namsaly, 45, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. 

According to the charging documents, police said they were tipped off to the alleged fake pill scheme in April. Officers found nearly two kilograms —more than four pounds — of pressed methamphetamine pills made to look like Adderalls. 

Police said they found another kilo of the pills at their home in Leominster along with $60,000 in cash that officers seized, the prosecutor said. 

The duo faces up to 20 years in prison in convicted in the case, according to federal sentencing guidelines. 

