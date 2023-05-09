Fake Adderalls: Leominster Couple Charged With Running Drug Ring, Feds Say

Chanhda Onesyvieng, 48, and Bonnie Bounkong Namsaly, 45, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

According to the charging documents, police said they were tipped off to the alleged fake pill scheme in April. Officers found nearly two kilograms —more than four pounds — of pressed methamphetamine pills made to look like Adderalls.

Police said they found another kilo of the pills at their home in Leominster along with $60,000 in cash that officers seized, the prosecutor said.

The duo faces up to 20 years in prison in convicted in the case, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

