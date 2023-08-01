Drunk Driver Who Crashed In Spencer Had Loaded 'Machine Gun' In Car: Police

Miguel Cruz-Ramos, 23, of Worcester, is facing 10 charges following his arrest in the early morning of July 24, Massachusetts State Police said.

A trooper happened upon Cruz-Ramos' car on West Main Street in Spencer around 1:30 a.m. It was damaged, and Cruz-Ramos seemed intoxicated, police said.

He failed a series of sobriety tests. As police searched his car, they found a 10mm pistol modified to fire fully automatic, authorities said. In Massachusetts, any firearm modified like that is considered a machine gun.

Cruz-Ramos is charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated;

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle;

Leaving the scene of a property damage crash;

Illegal possession of a machine gun;

Possessing a firearm while Intoxicated;

Possession of a large-capacity feeding device (three counts)

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm.

Cruz-Ramos was being held on $5,000 bail, police said. It's unclear what he crashed into that night.

