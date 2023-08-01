Fair 78°

SHARE

Drunk Driver Who Crashed In Spencer Had Loaded 'Machine Gun' In Car: Police

A man accused of crashing his car while driving drunk kept an illegally modified loaded pistol in his car, despite not having his license, police said. 

State troopers said they found this illegally modified loaded pistol in Miguel Cruz-Ramos' car on July 24.
State troopers said they found this illegally modified loaded pistol in Miguel Cruz-Ramos' car on July 24. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Miguel Cruz-Ramos, 23, of Worcester, is facing 10 charges following his arrest in the early morning of July 24, Massachusetts State Police said. 

A trooper happened upon Cruz-Ramos' car on West Main Street in Spencer around 1:30 a.m. It was damaged, and Cruz-Ramos seemed intoxicated, police said. 

He failed a series of sobriety tests. As police searched his car, they found a 10mm pistol modified to fire fully automatic, authorities said. In Massachusetts, any firearm modified like that is considered a machine gun. 

Cruz-Ramos is charged with: 

  • Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated;
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle;
  • Leaving the scene of a property damage crash;
  • Illegal possession of a machine gun;
  • Possessing a firearm while Intoxicated;
  • Possession of a large-capacity feeding device (three counts)
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm. 

Cruz-Ramos was being held on $5,000 bail, police said. It's unclear what he crashed into that night. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE