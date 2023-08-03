Driving On Sidewalk Leads To Multiple Felonies In Worcester

Miguel Romero-Rivera was pulled over on Millbury Street just before 6:45 p.m. after officers spotted him riding a motorcycle without a helmet or license plate, and he was driving on the sidewalk, Worcester police said.

But as they went to stop him, Romero-Rivera put his hands in his pockets and tried to walk away. Officers decided to put him in handcuffs for fear he may have a weapon, but Romero-Rivera tried to fight his way free, police said. Backup officers were able to subdue him.

Officers found a loaded pistol and 25 crack rocks in his shorts, authorities said.

Romero-Rivera is charged with:

Use of a firearm in a felony

Resisting arrest

Possession of a large-capacity firearm

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a large-capacity feeding device

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Riding a motorcycle without a helmet

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Possession of class B substance with intent to distribute.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.