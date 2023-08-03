Fair 75°

Driving On Sidewalk Leads To Multiple Felonies In Worcester

A traffic stop for minor traffic violations led to multiple major felonies in Worcester on Wednesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. 

Worcester Police
Worcester Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Worcester Police Department
Josh Lanier
Miguel Romero-Rivera was pulled over on Millbury Street just before 6:45 p.m. after officers spotted him riding a motorcycle without a helmet or license plate, and he was driving on the sidewalk, Worcester police said. 

But as they went to stop him, Romero-Rivera put his hands in his pockets and tried to walk away. Officers decided to put him in handcuffs for fear he may have a weapon, but Romero-Rivera tried to fight his way free, police said. Backup officers were able to subdue him. 

Officers found a loaded pistol and 25 crack rocks in his shorts, authorities said. 

Romero-Rivera is charged with: 

  • Use of a firearm in a felony
  • Resisting arrest
  • Possession of a large-capacity firearm
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possession of a large-capacity feeding device
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Disturbing the peace
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Operating an uninsured motor vehicle
  • Riding a motorcycle without a helmet
  • Operating an unregistered motor vehicle 
  • Possession of class B substance with intent to distribute.

