Donations Flood In For Family Of Worcester Educator Who Died Of Cancer

A GoFundMe to start a college fund for McKenna, Mia, and Mathaios Milonopoulos has raised more than $11,000 in just two days. The fundraiser hopes to generate $75,000 for the children's college fund.

Meghan Milonopoulos learned of her cancer diagnosis 18 months ago. Since that day, the North High vice principal focused her attention on her children and husband, Taso Milonopoulos, her obituary said.

Meghan's love for her family was boundless, and she took pride that her children had the perfect blend of her and Taso's strengths. She lives on through her children; McKenna has her mother's independent spirit, Mia has her mother's compassion, and Mathaios has his mother's laugh. Meghan encouraged her children to pursue their passions, whether it was softball, gymnastics, or dancing to "Baby Shark." She loved taking her family to Cape Cod, sharing the same joys from her childhood of long days spent on the beach, racing go-karts, and ending the day with ice cream from Sundae School.

North High School announced Meghan's death on Monday. During her six years as vice principal, the Southbridge native proved her dedication to the school and its students, officials said.

A wake for Meghan Milonopoulos is set for Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St. in Holden. Her funeral is 10 a.m. Friday at Holden Chapel, 279 Reservoir Street.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe campaign for her children.

