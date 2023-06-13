Destress At Lavender Farm Fest In Holden With Live Music, Food, Drinks, More

Nestled near Mount Wachusett, the working lavender farm rarely opens to the public, but the owners will host two weekends of events that promise to satisfy the outdoorsy types and anyone looking to unplug for a few hours.

Lavender Farm Fest takes place on June 23-June 25 and June 30-July 2. It is family-friendly outside of June 23, which is adults only.

Early bird tickets are $15.95, and the Lavender Lovers VIP package is $32, which comes with several bonus items, including picking a bouquet of lavender and more.

Tickets are $20 at the gate, but there are a limited number available and they sell out quickly, organizers said.

Lavender Farm Fest will feature music, lavender-infused food, drinks from local brewery Seven Saws Brewing Company, lavender lemonade, soft-service ice cream, artisanal gifts, nature trails, wagon rides, and more. You can even get in some yoga with a professional yogi for an extra fee. Or just walk around the grounds at your leisure.

Farm at SummitWynds Owner Amy Parker said the event is about finding a place to unwind and decompress.

"We want people to come, relax, bring a blanket, and sit out in the grass if you want," she said. "Just have a good time. That's what we want."

