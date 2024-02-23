Light Rain Fog/Mist 44°

Couple Fire Pistol Into Southbridge Neighbor's Bedroom: Police

Police say a couple fired a gun from a third-floor apartment in Worcester County into the unit below them, and threw the pistol out of the window to hide the evidence. 

Azani Kelley (left) and Jonathan L. Rogers

 Photo Credit: Southbridge Police Department
Josh Lanier
Azani Kelley, 19, and Johnathan L. Rogers, both of Soutbridge, were both charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine, unlawful possession of ammunition, and obstruction of justice, Southbridge police said. 

Police were called to an apartment block on Union Street on Monday, Feb. 19, after a bullet shot through the ceiling of a bedroom of a second-story apartment. 

Officers figured out that Kelley and Rogers and accidentally fired the gun into their neighbor's apartment, but they fled before police arrived. They found a 9mm magazine with 27 bullets at the scene, authorities said. 

Officers tracked the duo down to an apartment on High Street, where investigators saw Kelley throw a trash bag out of the third-floor apartment window, authorities said. 

Police found a pistol inside, and it is believed to be the one used in the earlier accidental shooting. 

Kelley was being held on a $2,540 cash bail, and Rogers was held on $5,040 cash bail, police said. 

