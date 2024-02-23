Couple Fire Pistol Into Southbridge Neighbor's Bedroom: Police

Azani Kelley, 19, and Johnathan L. Rogers, both of Soutbridge, were both charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine, unlawful possession of ammunition, and obstruction of justice, Southbridge police said.

Police were called to an apartment block on Union Street on Monday, Feb. 19, after a bullet shot through the ceiling of a bedroom of a second-story apartment.

Officers figured out that Kelley and Rogers and accidentally fired the gun into their neighbor's apartment, but they fled before police arrived. They found a 9mm magazine with 27 bullets at the scene, authorities said.

Officers tracked the duo down to an apartment on High Street, where investigators saw Kelley throw a trash bag out of the third-floor apartment window, authorities said.

Police found a pistol inside, and it is believed to be the one used in the earlier accidental shooting.

Kelley was being held on a $2,540 cash bail, and Rogers was held on $5,040 cash bail, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.