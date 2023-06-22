Overcast 71°

SHARE

Community Rallies Around 91-Year-Old Petersham Man Who Lost Beloved Dog After Fire

A fundraiser for a 91-year-old Worcester County man has raised enough money to help him rebuild his life after a fire destroyed his home and took everything he owned, a fundraiser for the man said. 

Leo Lafreniere and his beloved dog Kate Murphy. Kate died from smoke inhalation after the fire and Leo buried her in the front yard of his Petersham home.
Leo Lafreniere and his beloved dog Kate Murphy. Kate died from smoke inhalation after the fire and Leo buried her in the front yard of his Petersham home. Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Leo Lafreniere of Petersham could do little to stop the inferno that began in his kitchen and swept through the rest of his home in late May. He lost "all his clothing, hearing aids, (and) personal belongings," a GoFundMe created for him said. 

However, the most important thing to Lafreniere was his dog, Kate Murphy. Kate suffered smoke inhalation in the blaze and sadly succumbed to her injuries. Leo buried his best friend in his front yard next to his mother, the fundraiser said. 

Leo's story touched many people, as the campaign raised $4,000 in just a couple of days. Organizers reached their goal of $5,000 less than a month after the fire. 

But he could end up needing more than that as his home will be stripped to the studs and rebuilt, the fundraiser said. 

Aside from money, organizers also asked for clothes for the man. 

He wears a Men's XL shirt. For pants, he's a 40 waist and 29 leg. He loves Cargo shorts. His shoes are a 10.5 wide as he typically gets diabetic shoes. Clothing can be dropped off at ... the Gardner Fish and Gun Club at 538 Clark St. in Gardner.

Click here to learn more about the GoFundMe campaign. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE