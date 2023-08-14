Child Porn: Ex-Preschool Teacher In Sutton Gets 5 Years In Prison: Feds

Oliver Smith, of Sutton, pleaded guilty in March to one count of possession of child pornography, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. A federal judge sentenced him to 66 months behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release last week.

Reports after his arrest said investigators in Sweden, where Smith has dual citizenship, found videos of his students urinating that he had filmed. He claimed that they were artistic since he was not hurting the children, the report continued.

Police in Sweden and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children collected information on Smith and passed it to American police, who searched his Sutton home in November 2020, the prosecutor said.

Officers seized several devices that included child porn and a memory card with the offending material in Smith's book bag, police said. Investigators also found an email account he controlled that had sent and received child pornography, authorities said.

Sutton faced up to 20 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.