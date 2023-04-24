Overcast 55°

SHARE

Che! Empanada To Open 2nd Worcester Location In Early May

Che! Empanada, the Argentinian restaurant, announced Monday, April 24, that it would open another store in Central Massachusetts. 

Owners of the popular Argentinian restaurant Che! Empanada announced Monday, April 24, that they planned to open a second Worcester location across from Lincoln Plaza. They also have a location in Newton.
Owners of the popular Argentinian restaurant Che! Empanada announced Monday, April 24, that they planned to open a second Worcester location across from Lincoln Plaza. They also have a location in Newton. Photo Credit: Che! Empanada
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Management of the restaurant said it would open a location across from Lincoln Plaza at 536 Lincoln St the week of May 8th. Though, they have no exact date. 

Albie Alvarez-Cote opened the first Che! Empanada at 19 Kelley Square in Worcester in 2021 and a second location in Newton a year later. 

Che! Empanada's original location boasts a near perfect Yelp! score, with glowing reviews. 

"Best empanadas I've ever had!" one person posted. "Super friendly staff and the empanadas are hot and fresh out of the oven."

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE