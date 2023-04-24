Che! Empanada To Open 2nd Worcester Location In Early May

Management of the restaurant said it would open a location across from Lincoln Plaza at 536 Lincoln St the week of May 8th. Though, they have no exact date.

Albie Alvarez-Cote opened the first Che! Empanada at 19 Kelley Square in Worcester in 2021 and a second location in Newton a year later.

Che! Empanada's original location boasts a near perfect Yelp! score, with glowing reviews.

"Best empanadas I've ever had!" one person posted. "Super friendly staff and the empanadas are hot and fresh out of the oven."

