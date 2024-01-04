Updated Snow Predictions Show How Much Snow Coming In Central Mass This Weekend

On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Boston said a cold front moving into the region Thursday night and Friday is setting the stage for high winds and cold temperatures north of I-95. That precipitation will likely come in the form of snow — a lot of it.

Dry but blustery and colder weather will be ushered into the region (Thursday) and Friday. A significant winter storm will impact the region Saturday night into Sunday with heavy wet snow likely northwest of I-95...while accumulations are more uncertain near and southeast of I-95 with some mixing/rain possible for a time. Drier early next week, but will see a return of active weather late Tuesday into Wednesday with the potential for a period of strong winds, heavy rain, and some river and stream flooding.

Areas north of I-95 can expect eight inches to a foot of snow to fall on Sunday. A winter storm watch is in effect. Central and Eastern Massachusetts has a 70 to 80 percent chance of six inches or more of snow, with Western Mass seeing a 60 to 70 percent likelihood of heavy snow.

The snow won't be alone. Howling winds as high as 40 miles per hour will blow through much of the state as well.

