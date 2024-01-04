Fair 40°

SHARE

Updated Snow Predictions Show How Much Snow Coming In Central Mass This Weekend

The National Weather Service says Bay Staters should prepare to be blanketed by snow this weekend. As much as a foot is forecast to fall for most of Massachusetts on Sunday, Jan. 7. 

Most of Massachusetts can expect between eight to 12 inches of snow on Saturday night into Sunday, Jan. 6-7, the National Weather Service has warned.&nbsp;

Most of Massachusetts can expect between eight to 12 inches of snow on Saturday night into Sunday, Jan. 6-7, the National Weather Service has warned. 

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Boston said a cold front moving into the region Thursday night and Friday is setting the stage for high winds and cold temperatures north of I-95. That precipitation will likely come in the form of snow — a lot of it. 

Dry but blustery and colder weather will be ushered into the region (Thursday) and Friday. A significant winter storm will impact the region Saturday night into Sunday with heavy wet snow likely northwest of I-95...while accumulations are more uncertain near and southeast of I-95 with some mixing/rain possible for a time. Drier early next week, but will see a return of active weather late Tuesday into Wednesday with the potential for a period of strong winds, heavy rain, and some river and stream flooding.

Areas north of I-95 can expect eight inches to a foot of snow to fall on Sunday. A winter storm watch is in effect. Central and Eastern Massachusetts has a 70 to 80 percent chance of six inches or more of snow, with Western Mass seeing a 60 to 70 percent likelihood of heavy snow. 

The snow won't be alone. Howling winds as high as 40 miles per hour will blow through much of the state as well. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE