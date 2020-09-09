Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Breaking News: COVID-19: CT School Near MA Border Closes After Worker Tests Positive
Business

What Is That? Amazon 'Lockers' Quietly Pop Up Across Massachusetts

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Large, brightly-colored “lockers” that open with digital-access codes are popping up around apartment buildings, as well as grocery and convenience stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Large, brightly-colored “lockers” that open with digital-access codes are popping up around apartment buildings, as well as grocery and convenience stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Adam Matan

Large, brightly-colored “lockers” that open with digital-access codes are popping up around apartment buildings, as well as grocery and convenience stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

They’re Amazon Hub Lockers.

The lockers are a newer form of Amazon delivery service where customers can pick up orders from a locker instead of their homes. It’s a service aimed at people concerned packages sitting outside their residences could be stolen. Customers can also make returns at the lockers, too.

The service was launched in 2018 and Amazon has been quietly adding lockers to communities. The lockers are in 900 locations, according to Amazon, including around 40 between Central and Western Massachusetts.

Oxford Market, on Main Street in North Oxford, added a blue one behind the store in late-August and the response has been positive.

Northampton has one at Speedway on King Street and Springfield has one at the Save-A-Lot on Liberty Street. There are around 10 lockers in Worcester.

Once an item arrives at a locker, the customer is notified via email and given a 6-digit code to retrieve their packages.

Each locker gets a name. The one behind Oxford Market is called “Senator.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.