What Is That? Amazon 'Lockers' Quietly Pop Up Across Massachusetts

Large, brightly-colored “lockers” that open with digital-access codes are popping up around apartment buildings, as well as grocery and convenience stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

They’re Amazon Hub Lockers.

The lockers are a newer form of Amazon delivery service where customers can pick up orders from a locker instead of their homes. It’s a service aimed at people concerned packages sitting outside their residences could be stolen. Customers can also make returns at the lockers, too.

The service was launched in 2018 and Amazon has been quietly adding lockers to communities. The lockers are in 900 locations, according to Amazon, including around 40 between Central and Western Massachusetts.

Oxford Market, on Main Street in North Oxford, added a blue one behind the store in late-August and the response has been positive.

Northampton has one at Speedway on King Street and Springfield has one at the Save-A-Lot on Liberty Street. There are around 10 lockers in Worcester.

Once an item arrives at a locker, the customer is notified via email and given a 6-digit code to retrieve their packages.

Each locker gets a name. The one behind Oxford Market is called “Senator.”

