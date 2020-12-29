University Eyes Vacant 7-Acre Plot On Route 9

A private university is eyeing a vacant 7-acre lot along a major section of Route 9.

On Monday, Dec. 28, the Conservation Commission in Worcester granted Clark University permission to test soil under a 7-7.5-acre parcel at the corner of Park Avenue and Maywood Street in Worcester, according to Patch. Clark tested the site’s surface-level environment earlier.

The lot was formerly the site of Diamond Chevrolet car dealership, which has since been torn down. The property has been listed for sale by Kelleher & Sadowsky for $7.9 million.

When asked about their interest in the parcel, a representative for Clark said in a statement that the university was conducting a “routine assessment of the property."

“Clark University regularly considers opportunities to invest in the area,” the university said.

While no specific plans have emerged, Clark does have a “master plan” that suggests expanding and updating the more than 130-year-old campus.

In a 2012 study conducted for Clark University by Architerra, the firm suggested that Clark construct a home for its Liberal Education Experiential Program Learning Center (LEEP), expand the campus across Main Street, consolidate graduate study space, and reduce overall classroom space by 33 percent.

In 2016, Clark held a grand opening for the Shaich Family Alumni and Student Engagement Center building across from the university gate on Main Street. The center includes LEEP.

