Thousands Of Pounds Of Salami Sticks Recalled In Massachusetts

Thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat salami sticks — some shipped to Massachusetts — have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen, federal officials said.

Creminelli Fine Meats recalled about 4,207 pounds of ready-to-eat parmesan salami sticks due to undeclared ingredient egg lysozyme, an egg white protein and allergen, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Tuesday, June 28.

The products were packaged on various dates between Oct. 26, 2021, through April 26, 2022.

The following product is included in the recall:

2.6-oz. plastic pouches containing “CREMINELLI FINE MEATS salami minis UNCURED ITALIAN SALAMI PARMESAN” with “BEST BY” dates from 06/18/22 through 12/09/22.

The products subject to recall have an establishment number of “EST34644” stamped on the back of the packaging, the USDA said.

Officials said the products were shipped to retail locations in:

Massachusetts

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Utah

They were also sold online to locations across the United States.

The USDA said no confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been linked to the recalled products.

Those who purchased the products are urged not to consume them, and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, the company said.

Consumers with questions about can call Gabriella Graff, Office Manager with Creminelli Fine Meats, at 801-428-1820.

