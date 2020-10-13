Staples Closing For Good on Friday, Oct. 16

A Staples office supply store is closing in Worcester.

Signs on the Lincoln Plaza Staples say the store is closing on Friday, Oct. 16, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

The signs - which advertise 75-percent off your in-store purchase - were posted on Monday, Oct. 12.

Many retailers large and small have closed due to COVID-19 economic restrictions and changes in shopping habits.

Staples corporate office has not released any recent information about store closings.

