MassHealth Initiates Plan To Cut Off Worcester Nursing Home Due To Poor Care

A Worcester nursing home is among three facilities MassHealth is threatening to cut off due to alleged poor performance.

Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester, as well as Town and Country in Lowell, and Wareham Healthcare in Wareham, were issued initial termination notices Monday, Aug. 3, according to the Boston Business Journal.

The notice is the first step in the process to close a facility off from the state health insurance program for low-income families and those with disabilities. If MassHealth would cut off the facilities, it means that MassHealth would not pay for any of its clients to recieve services there. The process could eventually lead to full facility closure.

The three nursing homes/extended care facilities will have opportunities to challenge assessments and fix problems prior to the final decision.

All three facilities had inadequate staffing and demonstrated “poor adherence to the most basic infection control practices,” the journal reported.

MassHealth customers with questions can call the service line at (800) 841-2900.

