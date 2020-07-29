Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice
MassEcon Adds Vacant Worcester, Agawam Commercial Sites To 'Ready 100' List

Kristin Palpini
The Ready 100 List is a group of commercial properties that are immediately available for move-in or development.
Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Industrial sites in Worcester and Agawam have been added to MassEcon’s “Ready 100 List,” a kind of advertising campaign for large, vacant industrial commercial spaces.

In Worcester, the former Primetals factor, 40 Crescent St., made the list. The 246,000-square-foot building was emptied when Primetals moved to Sutton.

In Agawam, 62,000-square-feet of industrial space at 320 Bowles Road was added to the list.

Other Western Massachusetts business sites that were already on the list include Chicopee River Business Park, Open Square in Holyoke, and the Ludlow Mills.

In the Greater Worcester area, sites already on the list include Central New England Business Park in Charlton, Grafton Science Park, French River Technology Park in Oxford, Rutland Heights, Worcester Corporate Center, the Biotech Building #6 in Worcester, and the Worcester Biomanufacturing Park.

Mass Econ said that properties on the list are evaluated by real estate experts and state partners to identify properties that can be immediately occupied or developed. 

