Massachusetts Minimum Wage Hike Goes Into Effect Jan. 1

Another new year means another increase to Massachusetts’ minimum wage.

On Jan. 1, the state’s minimum wage will increase by 75 cents to $13.50 per hour.

The hike has been on the books for years and is one of many planned increases that will bring Massachusetts’ minimum wage up to $15 per hour in 2023.

Massachusetts passed legislation in 2018 to grow the minimum wage from $11 to $15 over five years.

Hikes are planned for 2022 - when the minimum wage will be $14.25 - and, of course, 2023 when the rate will reach $15. There are no more planned minimum wage hikes after 2023.

Tipped employees will also see an increase in the minimum wage. Starting Jan. 1, the tipped minimum wage will be $5.55 per hour. In 2023, it will reach $6.75 per hour.

It’s not all good news for workers, however. Starting Jan. 1 “premium pay” for Sunday retail workers will decrease from 1.2 percent to 1.3 percent.

Massachusetts has one of the highest minimum wage rates in the country. It's also one of the most expensive places in which to live in the U.S. States with higher minimum wages than Massachusetts include Washington - $13.60 per hour; California - $14; and Washington, D.C. - $15, according to Paycor.

