Local Pub's Liquor License Is In Jeopardy Following Numerous COVID-19 Complaints

A local pub will have a hearing with the Massachusetts Board of Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission later this month to address numerous alleged COVID-19 violations and learn the fate of the establishment's liquor license.

The state's liquor license authority has scheduled a virtual hearing for The Thirsty Turtle Pub in Templeton, which is owned by Trestle Bridge LLC, for Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m.

Hanging in the balance may be the restaurant’s liquor license - the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABCC) has threatened to pull it before over COVID-19 complaints.

The Thirsty Turtle Pub is a neighborhood sports bar and restaurant in Baldwinville, a northern village in Templeton.

At the hearing, owner Jason Arsenault will respond to accusations that the establishment violated COVID-19 protocol on June 6 and 19, Nov. 2, and Dec. 8, according to the ABCC’s meeting notice.

The charges are:

Dec. 8 - Permitting illegality on the licensed premises;

Nov. 2 - Patron or employee failing to wear a mask or cloth face covering over their mouth and nose when in public;

June 6 and 19 - Separate instances of violations of workplace safety standards set during the pandemic.

Investigators also showed up on Jan. 14 to investigate a COVID-19 complaint, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. Upon arrival, they allegedly saw Arsenault put on his mask before leaving his seat at the bar near two patrons and approaching them.

The Pub almost had its liquor license suspended earlier, but submitted a plan to state and local health officials in December 2020 to address COVID-19 concerns and that seemed to abate the issue.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.