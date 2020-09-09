COVID-19 State Inspectors Find Nearly 50 Violations In Highest-Risk Communities

State inspectors found nearly 50 COVID-19 violations in a targetted crack-down on five high-risk communities over the Labor Day Weekend.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Sept. 3 that the state would be targeting the state’s five highest risk communities - Chelse, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, and Revere - for COVID-19 violations.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Baker said that inspectors found 47 violations in the five communities. The names of the businesses were not shared, but Baker noted inspectors visited funeral homes, nail salons, and barbershops among other businesses.

In addition to the enforcement, the targetted campaign included advertising, social media, multi-lingual field teams, phone and text communications, and outreach to local community groups.

The teams were deployed over the Labor Day Weekend to 15 locations, said Baker who did not elaborate on the spots.

While the Massachusetts average daily COVID-19 incident rate was 4.2 - when the campaign was announced on Sept. 3 - it was higher in the five targetted communities:

Chelsea, 29.4 average daily incident rate;

Revere, 20.9;

Lynn, 12.1;

Everett, 15.9 and;

Lawrence, 14.9.

Baker said the campaign will spread beyond the first five communities and continue through September.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.