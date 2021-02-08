COVID-19: Starting Today, More People Allowed Inside Restaurants, Gyms, Shops

Massachusetts is loosening capacity restrictions at restaurants, gyms, retail shops, and more starting today.

On Monday, Feb. 8, at 5 a.m., Massachusetts emergency occupancy limits meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 change.

Since late-December, many businesses have had to limit their occupancy at no more than 25 percent capacity.

On Monday, the cap was raised to 40 percent occupancy.

Among the other types of businesses that can now have more people inside are hair and nail salons, arcades, recreational businesses, driving and flight schools, libraries, museums, places of worship, hotels, movie theaters, and general business offices.

In places where a maximum occupancy has not been established, the cap will rise from 5 people per 1,000 feet to 8 people per 1,000 feet. As was the case before, workers and staff do not count toward the occupancy cap.

For smaller businesses without an available fire occupancy capacity, the limit is 5 people per 1,000 feet.

No changes in attendance have been announced for indoor/outdoor events. The max cap is still 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

For more information and guidance about COVID-19 economic restrictions, visit Massachusetts' COVID-19 website at mass.gov.

