COVID-19: Pfizer Nearing Release Of Vaccine For New Age Group Of Children, FDA Says

Jon Craig
Pfizer is close to receiving federal Food and Drug Administration approval to release a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, as early as next week, reports say.
The US Food and Drug Administration could authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 as early as next week, The New York Times reported on Monday, May 3, citing federal officials. 

The timing could not be better for school districts that are resuming in-person instruction and hoping for a full return to normalcy next fall. 

Vaccinating children is also a crucial element in achieving herd immunity and decreasing numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, The Times says. 

While NJ, NY and CT positive rates have been dropping, other states including Pennsylvania, Delaware and Michigan continue to report high weekly COVID case numbers, according to the CDC.

The authorization will come in the form of an amendment to the existing emergency use authorization and could happen as early as later this week, The Times reports.

In late March, Pfizer reported that volunteers built strong antibody responses and experienced side effects similar to those in young adults between 16 and 25 years old

More than 100 million of the nation’s adults already have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

For the complete New York Times article, click here: 

