COVID-19: Massachusetts Taking Next Step To Reopen The Economy

More of the Massachusetts economy will be opening within the next week - a move that will expand restaurant-capacity and bring back more live music.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, Gov. Charlie Baker said that the state’s COVID-19 rates are declining at such a pace as to allow further expansion of the economy, according to WWLP.

On March 1, Massachusetts will move onto Step 2 of Phase 3. There are 4 phases to Massachusetts's economic reopening plan after COVID-19.

In Step 2 of Phase 3 - the final step of the phase - Massachusetts restaurants will not be tied to a percentage-based seating-limit. As long as there are six feet in between tables, a restaurant can serve as many people as it likes. Musical acts can perform there as well, as long as social distancing is observed.

Performance spaces such as concert halls and theaters can also operate at 50 percent capacity, but with a maximum of 500 people.

Other industries that will be able to increase to 50 percent capacity include fitness centers, museums, office spaces, arcades, and close contact personal services.

Massachusetts is slated to move on to Phase 4 in late March if COVID-19 infection and death rates continue to decline.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.