Boston Woman Starts Fire Inside Westborough Police Station: Officials

Theresa Abichaker, of West Roxbury, was a passenger in a motor vehicle crash Sunday, Nov. 26, and was taken to the police headquarters at 45 W. Main Street in Westborough, where she was waiting in the lobby for a ride home, officers said.

Surveillance video showed Abichaker set alight a donation bin full of clothing and walk out, police said. The fire activated the building's sprinkler system, which put out the flames, but there was a lot of smoke damage.

No one was injured.

Police from multiple agencies, K9 officers, and a drone were used to find and arrest Abichaker.

She is charged with three counts of burning a public building, three counts of attempting to burn a public building, and a single count of vandalizing property, Westborough police said.

A judge set her bail at $25,000 bail, and ordered her to have a mental health evaluation, officials said.

