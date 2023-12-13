Fair 40°

Yamil Colon Nunez Admits To 2022 Athol Shooting: DA

A 48-year-old Worcester County man who pleaded guilty to shooting a man in the neck inside a home in November 2022 will serve five years behind bars, authorities announced on Wednesday, Dec. 13. 

Yamil Colon Nunez, of Athol, was convicted of the shooting that left a man in the hospital for a week, the Northwestern District Attorney said. Two other people were inside the Pine Street home in Athol during the attack, but they were not harmed. 

Nunez was charged with assault and battery by means of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, armed assault inside a dwelling, assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, authorities said. 

He's been held on the state's dangerousness statute since his arrest in February. 

He will spend two years on probation after he is released from prison, the judge ruled. 

“This sentence holds the defendant accountable for his actions, while also bringing a measure of justice to the victim,” said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne. “Today’s outcome would not have been possible without the thorough investigation by the Athol Police Department, particularly lead Detective Doug Kazmarczyk.”

