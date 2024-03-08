Fair 45°

Armed Robbery Suspect Sparks Hours-Long Standoff In Northborough

A man accused of robbing an adult store in Worcester County ran into the woods with weapons, causing an hours-long standoff with dozens of police, authorities said. 

The man, whose name was not released, is accused of robbing the Amazing Intimate Essential Store at 15 Belmont St. in Northborough around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, Northborough police said. 

Officers spotted a man who matched the robber's description, but when they tried to stop him, he bolted into the woods near Route 9 and Lawrence Street. Officers used drones to determine that the man was hiding near the Walmart at 200 Otis Street.

Police created a perimeter and demanded he come out, but the man refused despite multiple attempts to negotiate a surrender, authorities said. 

He surrendered without incident at 3 a.m., more than four hours after the standoff began. 

Police found a replica pistol and a double-edged knife on him when he was arrested. 

He will be charged with armed robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, breach of peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, Northborough police said. 

Officers from Westborough, Shrewsbury, and Massachusetts State troopers assisted in the standoff. 

