Armed Robbery Suspect Sparks Hours-Long Standoff In Northborough

The man, whose name was not released, is accused of robbing the Amazing Intimate Essential Store at 15 Belmont St. in Northborough around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, Northborough police said.

Officers spotted a man who matched the robber's description, but when they tried to stop him, he bolted into the woods near Route 9 and Lawrence Street. Officers used drones to determine that the man was hiding near the Walmart at 200 Otis Street.

Police created a perimeter and demanded he come out, but the man refused despite multiple attempts to negotiate a surrender, authorities said.

He surrendered without incident at 3 a.m., more than four hours after the standoff began.

Police found a replica pistol and a double-edged knife on him when he was arrested.

He will be charged with armed robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, breach of peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, Northborough police said.

Officers from Westborough, Shrewsbury, and Massachusetts State troopers assisted in the standoff.

