$650,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At Gardner Convenience Store

A convenience store in Worcester County has sold a $650,000 winning lottery ticket. 

Town Convenience in Gardner

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
The "777" $10 scratch-off ticket was purchased at Town Convenience at 3 Pine Street in Gardner. 

Five $1 million prizes remain, and two $4 million grand prizes are still in circulation for the "777" game, according to the lottery

Nearly 700 people claimed prizes worth more than $600 on Tuesday. The Massachusetts State Lottery compiles those winners and publishes where they were purchased here.  

Town Convenience will receive a bonus for selling the ticket. That is usually 10 percent of the amount won. 

