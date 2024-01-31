$650,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At Gardner Convenience Store

The "777" $10 scratch-off ticket was purchased at Town Convenience at 3 Pine Street in Gardner.

Five $1 million prizes remain, and two $4 million grand prizes are still in circulation for the "777" game, according to the lottery.

Nearly 700 people claimed prizes worth more than $600 on Tuesday. The Massachusetts State Lottery compiles those winners and publishes where they were purchased here.

Town Convenience will receive a bonus for selling the ticket. That is usually 10 percent of the amount won.

