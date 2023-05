5,000 Flags Left On Veteran's Graves In St. John's Cemetery Ahead Of Memorial Day

More than 150 volunteers paid tribute to American heroes by leaving 5,000 flags on veterans' graves at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester on Wednesday, May 24, in preparation for Veteran's Day on Monday.

