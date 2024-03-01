5-Alarm Fire Tears Through $2.5M Historic Northridge Mansion

Northridge firefighters were called to the Whitinsville Lasell Manor just after 1 a.m. to reports of a blaze, a Facebook post said. The flames grew fast, and the blaze quickly became a 5-alarm fire.

The fire grew so hot that it collapsed part of the roof on the 25,0000 square-foot mansion, NBC Boston reported.

There were seven people inside the 120 Hill St. home when the fire began, but they were all able to escape without injury.

Firefighters from Grafton and other neighboring areas assisted in putting out the blaze. Crews had the fire under control just after 5:45 a.m.

The extent of the damage is unclear.

The manor now serves as an event space for artists called Estate of Mind, the news station reported. The Est8's Substack posted that all events planned for Friday had been canceled.

We are relieved to report that all residents & guests who were inside the manor exited safely and there are no known injuries at the time of posting. The cause of the fire and scope of the damage remain to be determined.

Owners have organized a donation drive to help pay for repairs. Click here for more information on the fundraiser.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The 42-bedroom, 26-bathroom home is listed on Zillow for $2.5 million.

